Gucci Mane Drops “Make Love” ft. Nicki Minaj [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane can’t let Future get ALL the attention out of Atlanta. Guwop went ahead and dropped “Make Love,” wish finds him reuniting in the studio with Nicki Minaj.

Th ATL rapper raps about booking Beyonce for his wedding while Nicki drops some slick wordplay over sparse keys and speeding drums.

“You see silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap you gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques/S, plural, like the S on my chest, Now sit your dumbass down, you got an F on your test.”

Well damn.

Listen to “Make Love” below.

—

Photo: Instagram