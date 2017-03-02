Kendrick Lamar Calls His New Album “Urgent,” Will Focus On God, Not Politics

Kendrick Lamar feels the pulse of the people and thinks his new album is just what they need right now.

In an interview with New York Style magazine, Compton Kenny gave a brief explanation of the direction his new album is going in.

He says:

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork. To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore…We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

It sounds like Kendrick feels that the world is driving itself crazy by finding a new issue to be upset about, big or small. Throwing God in the equation could either lead to enlightenment or more fighting, because people tend to disagree about God too, a lot.

Kendrick also says that his family has been on his mind a lot while creating his new album. He compares it to having a daughter.

“This is what goes on in my mind as a writer. One day, I may have a little girl. And it’s a girl in particular — funny you said that. She’s gonna grow up. She’s gonna be a child I adore, I’m gonna always love her, but she’s gonna reach that one point where she’s gonna start experiencing things. And she’s gonna say things or do things that you may not condone, but it’s the reality of it and you know she was always gonna get to that place. And it’s disturbing. But you have to accept it. You have to accept it and you have to have your own solutions to figure out how to handle the action and take action for it. “When I say ‘the little girl,’ it’s the analogy of accepting the moment when she grows up. We love women, we enjoy their company. At one point in time I may have a little girl who grows up and tells me about her engagements with a male figure — things that most men don’t want to hear. Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that’s how I want this album to feel.”

Kendrick’s album is still an idea at this point. There have been leaks, but he has been busy with features since TPAB. His latest being on Thundercat‘s “Walk On By.”

Photo: WENN.com