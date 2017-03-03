Birdman Announces Release Date For Cash Money Records Documentary

Birdman has pushed up the release date for his Cash Money Records documentary Before Anythang.

Birdman‘s documentary about the rise of the Cash Money Records empire was supposed to drop this Fall. But the “#1 Stunna” has decided to push up the date to May 12.

May 12th holds a special meaning to Birdman and Cash Money. On that day in 1998, they signed their historic $30 million deal with Universal Records.

In the post, Birdman also says there will be an accompanying soundtrack dropping on the same day. Perhaps it will include some of the hundreds of songs that he found in a vault recently. The documentary will stream exclusively on Apple Music.