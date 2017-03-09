Diddy Announces Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story Documentary

Finally, we are getting a documentary about one of Hip-Hop’s most storied record labels and crews, Bad Boy.

Per release from Diddy’s website:

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will celebrate 20 years of Bad Boy Entertainment history at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival — the 16th edition of the annual cultural festival with the world premiere of Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story “I am blessed to be introducing our film at the Tribeca Film Festival. Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling. There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event.”

The film will tell the story of the famed label and it’s superstar acts including The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase, 112, The Lox, Total as well as Lil Kim. The film will also chronicle the weeks leading up to the 20th anniversary and reunion concert at the Barclay Center last May. Fans will be treated to rehearsal footage from the show as well as in-depth interviews.

The film is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival that takes place in New York City April 19-30. You can get tickets here.

Photo: WENN.com