Voletta Wallace: “I Have A Good Idea Of Who Murdered My Son”

Twenty years after the unsolved murder of her son Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., Voletta Wallace says she has a good idea of who was behind the trigger.

While plenty of conspiracy theories have been thrown around in the two decades after Biggie’s passing, none of them have led to a conviction. Hense, the Hip-Hop world nor the Wallace family have seen anyone arrested on put on trial for Biggie’s murder. However, Voletta Wallace says that she thinks she knows who is responsible.

“I have a very good idea who murdered Christopher and I genuinely believe that the LAPD know exactly who did too,” says Ms. Wallce in an interview with Daily Mail. “As a family, we’ve collectedly grieved and it doesn’t ever get any better for us.”

She also continues to question the integrity of the Los Angeles Police Department saying, “They’ve done their investigation, but they just refuse to move forward. I don’t know why they haven’t arrested who was involved. It seems to me that it’s one giant conspiracy, and someone is definitely being protected somewhere down the line.”

In an interview with Complex in 2012, former LAPD detective Greg Kading revealed his reasons why the murder cases of both Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls remain “unsolved.”

He claimed that both the Las Vegas and Los Angeles police departments know exactly who pulled the triggers and who were involved. But that since both of the trigger men are dead, the case is considered “solved” internally.

He said:

“It comes down to how you define solved. Both law enforcement agencies—the Las Vegas Police Department and the L.A.P.D.—have drawn the conclusions that Tupacwas killed by Orlando Anderson and Biggie Smalls was killed by Wardell ‘Poochie’Fouse. “Those are the facts within law enforcement. They’re considered solved internally, but the public’s definition of solved is different. They haven’t gone through the judicial process and nobody has been prosecuted. “Both shooters are dead. Orlando Anderson was killed outside a Compton record shop in May 1998. Poochie died in July 2003 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot in the back while riding his motorcycle in Compton. He was supposedly killed as a result of in-fighting between the Mob Pirus—Suge’s Blood associates—and another Blood gang known as the Fruit Town Pirus. “That’s all the justice that these cases will see. The co-conspirators are never going to be prosecuted. Unfortunately, the cases are so complicated and convoluted. These will never see criminal prosecution.”

There is a television series and film based on the unsolved Tupac and Biggie movies coming out soon.

Photo: WENN.com