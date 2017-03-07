Take A Look At The Actors Playing Tupac And Biggie In USA’s Unsolved

As we approach the 20th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.‘s death, USA Networks have revealed the casting for their Unsolved series about Big and ‘Pac’s deaths.

Per Variety, both of the actors are relative newcomers, but one of them may look familiar. Rapper Wavyy Jones, who was spotted in a national casting call, will play Biggie. Actor Marcc Rose will play Tupac. Rose also portrayed ‘Pac in a very brief scene in Straight Outta Compton.

Unsolved is a series based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading who led multiple investigations into both murders. He also consulted on the script and co-executive produce the pilot. In 2011, Kading authored Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations. In the book, he alleges that both Sean “Diddy” Combs and Suge Knight were complicit in the murders of both Tupac and Biggie. Diddy has denied the claims while Suge never addressed them. The book also claims that the LAPD mismanaged the investigations, hence, no killer ever being arrested.

‘Pac’s friend and actor Bokeem Woodbine has also been cast in the show to play one of the detectives trying to solve the murder.

There is also a feature film about the ‘Pac and Biggie killings in the works. LAbyrinth will be based on the book and experiences of another LAPD detective who worked on the cases, Russell Poole. He will be portrayed by Johnny Depp.

In another instance showing how ‘Pac and Biggie will forever be connected [and capitalized on], auction company Moments In Time are currently selling both of the vehicles that both men were fatally shot in for $1.5 million each.

Photo: Instagram