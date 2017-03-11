Killer Mike Honored By Georgia State Senate For Work On Atlanta’s Infrastructure [VIDEO]

Killer Mike is one of the most outspoken and politically active MCs of our time. This week the Atlanta rapper was honored by the Georgia state Senate.

Killer Mike was recognized for his work in role in strengthening Atlanta’s infrastructure. Last year a new water drill was named after him [“Driller Mike”]. That led to Mike having the opportunity to spark dialogue about the importance of clean water. State Sen. Nan Orrock, who sponsored the resolution to recognize Mike, introduced him on the Senate floor and allowed him to address her fellow legislators.

“Our children deserve decent housing,” he said. “Gentrification should not make children poor. Our school systems deserve more attention. Our teachers deserve more money. Our firemen deserve more money. And our policemen deserve more than new guns. They deserve to have enough cops on the street to be involved in the community.”

He later added, “The charge that I give all of us in this hall today is to make sure that Georgia remains an equitable place not only for water, but for education, for workers’ rights, for where we’re living. It should be as fair for a rural white man in Georgia who’s trying to live by the land, as it is for a kid on the Westside of Atlanta, trying to survive the concrete.”

In case you are wondering, yes, he wore his huge Winged Victory of Samothrace gold chain. Hip-Hop forever.

Photo: Instagram