Watch Killer Mike Address The Georgia Senate, In A Fitted And A Gold Chain [VIDEO]

Killer Mike‘s inevitable road into politics continues. The Atlanta rapper/activist was recently honored by the Georgia State Senate. Here’s video of his message to them.

Killer Mike was honored for his work in helping sustain Atlanta’s infrastructure. After having a new water drill named after him [“Driller Mike”], he helped spread the word about the importance of clean water in the community. While he could have easily just taken his trinket and walked off, he instead took some time to address both the Democrats and Republicans about the weight of their decisions. He challenged both sides to work together on making sure that the state’s children are not left behind and that in addition to clean water, that they also have access to good education.

The dopest part of the address is that he did it while wearing an Atlanta Braves fitted cap and his gigantic Victory of Somathrace gold chain. He says he got the vision to do that when he first visited the state capitol when he was 14 years old, hoping to one day address the Senate while dressed like Run-DMC.

Watch for yourself below. Special thank to the AJC for the video.

Photo: WENN.com