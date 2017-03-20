Gucci Mane Reveals New Autobiography Title And Cover

Gucci Mane is officially an author now. The Atlanta rapper revealed the cover to his first autobiography today.

Gucci Mane has mentioned the book in interviews and it was announced that he signed a deal with Simon & Schuster. Now it looks like everything is coming into fruition.

While autobiographies are usually written towards the end of an artist’s career, Gucci Mane‘s story is an exception. Since he came on the scene in the early 2000s his life and career have gone through several reincarnations, the latest being his new sober, post-prison lifestyle.

The book was co-written with music journalist Neil Martinez-Belkin who has been published in Noisey, SPIN and is a former music editor at XXL. It is scheduled to drop on September 19 and is available for pre-order here.

Photo: WENN