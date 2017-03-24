WATCH: The Birdman Handrub Supercut [VIDEO]

The image of Bryan “Baby” Williams rubbing his hands to together has become as ubiquitous as a rapper telling the world he owes them a check. While the ethics of Birdman’s business practices have come under fire, you know he’s still counting money regardless.

Keeping track of his funds turns out to be what the Birdman Handrub is all about.

We figured that was a good a reason as any to compile years of footage of Birdman doing his signature hand gesture, for cultural purpose.

Watch above.

—

Photo: screen cap