Fetty Wap’s Crew Shot First, But Someone Cheddar Bob’d Himself

More details are emerging about what exactly happened when Fetty Wap found himself liberated of his cash and jewelry. Word is the New Jersey rapper’s crew fired the first shot in the shootout, but someone actually shot himself.

Raheem Thomas aka Fuzz was arrested for charges including gun possession and assault, but he may have never licked off a shot.

Reports TMZ:

Eyewitnesses at the scene tell us a member of Fetty’s crew fired first at Raheem Thomas’ crew in retaliation Sunday morning … and then that same person allegedly accidentally shot himself in the thigh. We’re told the shooting started after Fuzz and his Muscle Team boys followed Fetty and co. into a Paterson, NJ deli, where things got violent fast. Sources say Fuzz pistol whipped someone in Fetty’s camp, and then he and his guys proceeded to jump/rob Fetty and his crew on the spot. That’s when a second gun was taken out and shots were fired back and forth … 2 of which landed on 2 of Raheem’s guys. At some point after the initial bloodbath … we’re told the original shooter tried escaping and the gun fired in his waistband, striking him in the thigh. That account roughly matches up with what cops have told us. As we reported … 2 men were found in the immediate area of the shootout and were transported to hospitals. A 3rd guy thought to be involved checked himself into another hospital soon after.

Word to Cheddar Bob.

But seriously, that no one died over this petty beef is a blessing. However, someone, maybe multiple people, will be seeing jail time for this struggle.

Also, Fetty Wap ain’t talking.

—

Photo: WENN.com