Drake Officially Opens OVO Flagship Store In NYC

Drake is looking continue to expand his Canadian OVO empire to the States. After having had LA on smash for a minute, has officially opened up shop in New York City.

October’s Very Own NY flagship shop is now open to the public and as you expect is as high end as the clothes it’s housing.

Marble floors to go along with gold trimmed white walls (like his OVO Jordan XII’s), the shop is nothing less than fancy.

You can stop by today between 12pm to 7pm and check out what the 6 God has in stock for his followers.

Maybe with a little luck, he’ll stock up some of his limited edition Jordan sneakers.

