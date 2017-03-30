CLOSE
Cam’ron Is Back With New “10,000 Miles” Video & Merch

Cam’ron’s last few social media posts have been as entertaining as it’s been enlightening, but today the Harlem World rapper is announcing his return to the rap game with a new video, new merchandise and a new mixtape set to drop in May.

The Dipset general has just announced that this coming May his fans will be treated to some new cuts courtesy of The Program mixtape which will serve as a holdover for his fans until the the release of his next official album, Killa Season 2, set to drop later this year.

But for now his loyalists can enjoy some new merch available on his website Huggintheblock and enjoy his latest video for “10,000 Miles” which has Killa all in his feelings over a Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” sampled track. Could this have been inspired by his boo, Juju?

Check out the clip below, look out for The Program next month and don’t forget to snitch on Donald Trump.

