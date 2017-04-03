“Holy Key”: Big Sean Receives Key To Detroit

Big Sean has become the youngest person to ever receive the key to Detroit.

The rapper born Sean Anderson is being recognized by the city for “inspiring Detroit youth” through his music and many philanthropic efforts. Elated over the honor, Sean sent out a couple tweets expressing his gratitude.

“Thank you Mayor Duggan for the Key to the City of Detroit,” he said. “I know how big of an honor this is!”

Sean follows the footsteps of people like Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy and Sammy Davis. Jr. in getting the award. Among the reasons why Sean deserves the honor are his Sean Anderson foundation which has built recording studios in local high schools, provided financial aid for college students and donated money towards the Flint water crisis. The foundation also includes the newly launched Mogul Prep program that seeks to train and steer Detroit youth towards viable careers in the entertainment industry.

The work that @BigSean is doing with his foundation is inspiring Detroit youth to achieve their dreams. pic.twitter.com/fNh1vZOdWW — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) April 1, 2017

Thank you Mayor Duggan for the Key to the City of Detroit. I know how big of an honor this is! Thank u! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/5P4ypjGlht — Sean Don (@BigSean) April 1, 2017

For the city! The youngest to receive this honor. Last people to get this were Berry Gordy n Stevie Wonder! Key to the City of Detroit! pic.twitter.com/eCSK2MsVqF — Sean Don (@BigSean) April 2, 2017

Photo: WENN.com