Rich Rapper Buys $120K OVO Chain He Can Afford

Drake‘s new album/playlist More Life hit no. 1, while his tours routinely sell out and his OVO apparel line just opened a physical store in NYC. Thus, Drizzy is rich, so him buying a $120,000 OVO chain is no big deal all things considered.

Nevertheless, TMZ pointed out the details of the gaudy purchase.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ famed jeweler Ben Baller hand-delivered the pricey new OVO logo chain to Drake Monday night in L.A. and as you can see … he was into it. We’re told the owl piece is made of solid gold and has 40 carats of ice blue, canary and white VVS diamonds. Plus, some pink sapphires sprinkled in ’cause … why the hell not? IF & Co. Jewelers designed the ballin’ chain and pendant.

Sure, Drake could have paid some thick strippers college tuition with the purchase. Who’s to say he hasn’t?

Either way, it’s his dough. Just don’t ever go broke because the slander will be filthy. But considering he’s still got his publishing, don’t bank on it.

See photos of the gaudy piece below and on the flip.

