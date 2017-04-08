Jay Z Removes His Entire Catalog From Apple Music And Spotify

Jay Z’s entire catalog has been removed from Apple Music and Spotify but is still available on TIDAL.

If you wake up this morning wanting to hear “Can’t Knock The Hustle” or play “Breathe Easy (Lyrical Exercise)” during your workout, you’re going to have to get yourself a TIDAL subscription. Save for both of his ill-fated collaboration albums with R. Kelly and his mash-up with Linkin Park, all of Jay Z’s music is now only available on the streaming service that he owns.

Genius reports that no explanation has surfaced as to why Jay’s music has disappeared from two of the biggest streaming platforms, but it’s probably safe to assume that this is a business move from the man who has proudly rapped “I own my masters.”

This isn’t the first time fans have had to make a decision on how they want to listen to their favorite Jay Z songs online. When Jay first purchased and rolled out TIDAL back in 2015, he moved his classic The Blueprint album off of competing platforms and made it exclusively available on TIDAL.

However, if you want to actually purchase Jay’s albums and songs, they are still available on iTunes.

Photo: WENN.com