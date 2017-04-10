FOH: Suspected Culture Vultures NOISEY Call Jay Z A “Messy B*tch,” Hip-Hop Is Not Having It

NOISEY stepped all the way out of line when they described Jay Z as a “messy b*tch” for moving his music to TIDAL.

This past weekend it was reported that Jay Z bossed up and removed parts of his catalog from Apple Music and Spotify and moved if over to his streaming platform TIDAL. Of course, Jay Z fans who are not TIDAL subscribers expressed disappointment initially, but they soon moved on.

However, NOISEY thought it would be cute to offer their two cents to the move by calling Jay Z all the way out of his name. In a post that went up at 7:55 Monday morning, NOISEY writer Lauren O’Neill put up a piece titled “True Tidal Devotee Jay Z Has Pulled A Bunch Of His Music From Spotify.”

But it was the tweet promoting the article that has people saying “oh helllllll no.”

we can't allow for culture vultures like @noiseymusic to disrespect OUR icons like this. pic.twitter.com/EAuW9BsIQu — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) April 10, 2017

The tweet has been removed, but screenshots live forever. Rightfully so, people are coming for NOISEY’s head. How do you reduce the greatest rapper/entrepreneur the culture has ever seen down to a “messy b*tch” for taking his music and putting it on his platform?

oh we getting Noisey out the paint? Today is a good day. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 10, 2017

