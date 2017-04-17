DJ Kid Capri Says There’s “A Gang” Of Unreleased DAMN. Songs

Kendrick LaMania’s been engulfing Hip-Hoppers across the board for the past week and change. Now word comes that the legendary DJ Kid Capri (what y’all kids know about Def Comedy Jam?) has even produced more DAMN. material that hasn’t seen the light of day, but just might.

In an interview with Mass Appeal, Kid Capri revealed that “There’s a gang of stuff that hasn’t been used yet. That’s why I said I think he’s doing something later on, or he might be doing something for his show, but there’s a lot of stuff that I put out there.”

Well, damn.

If the unheard material is anything like what DKC did for K. Dot’s latest offering then it needs to be released ASAP or at least in time for the summer season.

DAMN. is already being hailed as a Hip-Hop classic and being touted as evidence that Kendrick is indeed the best rapper in the game today bar none.

That being said, heads are still waiting for Big Sean and/or Drake to man up and respond to Kendrick’s not so subliminal taunts.

The Hip-Hop world is uh watchin’.

