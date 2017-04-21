adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Triple White House Colors Droppin’

You knew it was only a matter of time before adidas dropped an all white version of the Yeezy Boost. With Spring officially here, the time has come.

Come April 2,th adidas will be dropping the creamy triple white colorway of the massively popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s in both adult and baby sizes (ya’ll can thank North and Saint West for that).

adidas took to their Twitter account to make the announcement and now hypebeasts are foaming at the mouth with anticipation and hunger.

The timing couldn’t have come at a better time as Spring is officially here and with that comes the anticipation of Summer which had been dominated by white on white Air Force 1’s for years. Looks like that’s about to change.

Good luck getting a pair though.

Check out pics of the kicks below.

#YEEZYBOOST 350 V2

CREAM WHITE AVAILABLE IN ADULT AND INFANT SIZES APRIL 29 2017 pic.twitter.com/ibQ6nmcfqi — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) April 21, 2017

—

Photo: adidas Originals