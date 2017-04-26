DMX Reportedly Cancels Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency

Prayers are going up for DMX as it is being reported he has canceled a few of his scheduled tour dates due to a medical emergency.

TMZ reports DMX has canceled several shows including his Tuesday night gig in Santa Ana, Calif., a Wednesday show in Los Angeles and a Thursday show in San Diego. It is also being reported that those closest to X are concerned for his health and suspect that he may have had a relapse into substance abuse.

DMX gave cause for concern this past weekend during his set at the Ruff Ryders Reunion concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. DMX reportedly spent much of the show mumbling his lyrics and ranting.

For now, his May, June and July dates are still scheduled to go.

This is the most recent scare since X was found unresponsive in a hotel parking lot in early 2016. His bouts with drug abuse are well documented which is why many are hoping that he is truly OK this time around.

Photo: WENN.com