Future Previews His Upcoming Reebok Sneaker

Reebok Classic knows the influence of rappers in pop culture and branding ever since giving Jay-Z and 50 Cent their own successful signature lines in the mid 00’s. The athletic sports brand’s latest partnership with Hip-Hop artist is a via Future, who previewed a new shoe in the pipeline.

Future Hendrix took to Instagram to give fans a look at his upcoming silhouette which seems like a mash-up between Reebok Kamikaze II and the Instapump Fury.

We’ll just have to wait and see if these are a smash upon release but so long as his hardcore fans support he’ll be okay.

—

Photo: Instagram