Jay Z Launches Roc96 Clothing Collection With Barneys [Photos]

Jay Z‘s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, still resonates in Hip-Hop culture. Hova’s Roc96 brand and MadeWord have collaborated for a capsule clothing collection that pays homage to the LP and will be exclusively sold at Barneys.

Roc96 was founded by Jigga and his longtime co-d’s Emory “Vegas” Jones and fellow Roc-a-fella Records founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

Per WWD, the collection includes a myriad of jackets (bombers, leather and military), sweatshirts, T-shirts and “Reasonable Doubt” dog tags.

The vintage, Army Navy store surplus theme of the collection is courtesy of Blaine Halvorson of MadeWorn. According to Halvorson every piece in the collection is handmade while the prices reportedly range from $235 to $4,000.

What? It’s Barneys.

“This capsule celebrates a time when we were dreamers,” Jay Z said Jay of the collection, which drops today (May 4), via a press statement. “It captures that time perfectly.”

Roc96 was founded last year, and its work was seen in those Reasonable Doubt pop-up shops. Check out images of the collection below and on the following pages.

