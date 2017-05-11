Bow Wow Says Fake Plane Picture Was “Scientific Method To My Madness” [VIDEO]

Bow Wow has stepped forward to address the fake private jet picture that led to the internet clowning him.

Bow Weezy was a guest on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Thursday, just hours after the world started the #BowWowChallenge. In case you missed it, Bow Wow posted a picture of a private jet on Instagram, alluding that he was about to hop on it and go to New York to promote his new show Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta. But, he was “caught” by a passenger on a regular flight who said that Bow Wow was posting the private jet photo just rows away from him.

Bow Wow offered his side of the story saying:

Off top, I love it because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness – number one, I’m about to have the biggest show on WeTV, period. Period. I’m saying that right now. Period. … You gotta watch the show. … With this tactic, you gotta watch the show to see what’s going on.

Co-host Peter Rosenburg said he felt that Bow Wow was too smart to play himself like that and belived that he was trolling on purpose.

Bow Wow’s new show Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta debuts on May 25 on WeTV.

Photo: WENN.com