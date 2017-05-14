DJ Premier Says He & Kendrick Lamar Have Unreleased Material

Just a few weeks after DJ Kid Capri confirmed that there were some Kendrick Lamar collabos left on the cutting room floor, the legendary DJ Premier has come out and said that he too has recorded material with Kung Fu Kenny. Interestingly, the songs didn’t make the critically acclaimed DAMN.

What?!

Responding to a fan who asked him when he’d get in the studio with Kendrick Lamar, DJ Premier shocked everyone by saying that he already had but the tracks didn’t make the final cut.

“We worked on a couple joints but they didn’t make the album… that’s family so it’s all good.”

I'm sure one day it'll happen…We worked on a couple joints but they didn't make the album…that's family so it's all good — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) May 12, 2017

Speechless.

There once was a time when Hip-Hop purists felt a rapper’s album was incomplete if they didn’t have a beat from DJ Premier. But that was a long time ago when men wore baggy clothes and women rocked hip huggers. Today things are vice versa. Go figure.

No word on whether or not the material will ever be released but you can bet your bottom dollar that Hip-Hop heads are going to demand that the tapes be released like a federal investigation depends on it.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired