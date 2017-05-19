Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G. – The King & I Album [STREAM]

That Biggie and Faith Evans duet album is finally here and just in time for Biggie’s birthday.

The King & I had been in the work for quite some time and some feared it would be in the same vein as lackluster posthumous Biggie project Duets: The Final Chapter (no shots). But judging from the sounds of some early drops such as “NYC,” and “Take Me There,” The King & I may actually appease some of the more skeptical life long Biggie fans.

The album is 25-cuts deep – with 7 interludes – and features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Gravy (Jamal Woolard), Mama Wallace, Styles P, and Sheek Louch.

While it was being promoted as an album that would feature new verses from The King Of New York, many will immediately recognize Biggie’s bars with the exception of a few new lines here and there. Even still though, Biggie’s talent for rhymes and flows transcends the ages so you’ll still appreciate what you’ll be hearing regardless.

Give the album a listen below and sound off on whether or not they did right by Big.