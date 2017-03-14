Listen To Two New Biggie Freestyles You’ve Never Heard Before [VIDEO]

Tim Westwood just unearthed two never-heard-before freestyles from Biggie.

Biggie is a mainstay in most people’s Top 5, but the one drawback for many is that he only dropped two albums and doesn’t have much material floating around otherwise. But Tim Westwood just gave the world a gift this week. The UK DJ and radio personality unearthed rare audio and video of Brooklyn’s finest doing his thing.

First there’s a clip of him going back and forth with former Bad Boy label mate Craig Mack. Then there’s video of him rocking a crowd across the pond. Check out both for yourself below.

Photo: Screenshot