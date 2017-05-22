Drake Calls Out Fake Friends And Squashes Beef With Ludacris In BBMAs Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Drake took home plenty of new Billboard Music Awards for his VIEWS album, but it’s this speech that probably deserves a trophy.

Drizzy was the king of the show taking home 12 awards, including Billboard 2017 Top 200 Album. During his acceptance speech, he spread some shade and love simultaneously. He opened talking about a certain “friend” who did not show any support for his VIEWS album during it’s hard-t0-escape promo run. He says his friend did not promote the album because he did not want to look “thirsty” and figured that he was getting enough love already.

That event, he says, made him think more about the time that we all spend on earth and how important it is to tell people that they are appreciated. Hense, he gave a special shoutout to the show’s host, Ludacris. Drake brought up that they didn’t always see “eye to eye” but that he has always been a fan and respects the work that he has put in.

From there he shouted out his Young Money family members Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. He thanked Wayne for taking a risk on him and giving him a shot and expressed gratitude for being reunited with Nicki after her break-up with his rival Meek Mill.

Watch the speech below.

Drake was wylin in the acceptance speech lmao pic.twitter.com/oshf7js0YK — Sweet Jones (@TrillestAC) May 22, 2017

Photo: WENN.com