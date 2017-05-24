Drake Has Been On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart For 8 Straight Years

Drake has just created another award to take home. The Canadian rapper is the first artist to ever appear on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive years.

No, this doesn’t mean that he has had a song on the chart once a year for the last eight years. This means he has had a song on the chart every week of every year since 2009.

Billboard reports that ever since he debuted on the chart with his first hit single “Best I Ever Had” he has been on the chart as either a lead or guest performer. “Best” entered the chart at #92 and got as high as #2. At the time, Black Eyed Peas was making history by having a #1 song for 26 weeks straight with “Boom Boom Pow” and then “I Gotta Feeling.”

Of the many hits he’s had, only three have hit #1 and two of them came within the past year. The first was with his guest spot on Rihanna‘s 2010 hit “What’s My Name.” The other two were Rihanna’s “Work” and his own song “One Dance.” He currently has three songs on the chart with “Passionfruit” and “Portland” from his playlist album More Life and a guest spot on Gucci Mane’s “Both.”

This news comes after Drake took home 13 trophies at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. His 400-plus weeks streak is followed closest by Lil Wayne [326] and Rihanna [216].

Photo: WENN.com