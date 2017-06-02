“Stan” Has Been Added To The Dictionary Thanks To Eminem

Another term popularized by Hip-Hop has made into the dictionary. This time it’s “stan.”

“Stan” has been in the Hip-Hop lexicon ever since Eminem‘s haunting 2000 song about an obsessive fan. But now it has emerged from internet forums into the Oxford English Dictionary. It is officially listed as both a noun and a verb.

The listing has been two years in the making. Back in 2015 the Oxford Dictionary hinted at adding the word.

This comes a year after “hella” was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. What do you think will be the next Hip-Hop slang word to be added to the dictionary?

Photo: WENN.com