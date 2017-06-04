Lil Wayne Announces 3rd Annual Lil Weezyana Fest, Tha Carter V Still Mythical

Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter V is becoming more of a myth than an album every day isn’t released. Nevertheless, Weezy is pressing on and announced that his 3rd annual Lil Weezyana Festival is once again going down in August.

Tunechi took to Twitter to make the announcement. “New Orleans I love you and Thank You!! Let’s celebrate once again!! #YOUNGMONEY,” is how Weezy captioned the event’s promo image.

It goes down August 25, in New Orleans, of course.

No word on special guests but last year it was 2 Chainz and the year prior it was a Hot Boys reunion along with Drake. So expect something at a similar level and star power this year.

New Orleans I love you and Thank You!! Let's celebrate once again!! #YOUNGMONEY pic.twitter.com/vSEk4BFSLZ — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 2, 2017

Photo: WENN.com