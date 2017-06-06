Diddy Talks New Documentary And Aftermath Of East And West Coast Beef With Jimmy Kimmel [VIDEO]

Diddy shared some details about his upcoming documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

While the documentary is largely made up of footage where Diddy is planning last year’s Bad Boy Reunion concert, he revealed that the film has actually been in the making since he was 19 years old. He tells Kimmel that he decided to start recording his career from the very start because he felt it was going to be inspirational to somebody, somewhere.

Later in the interview, Diddy opened up about surviving the “East Coast vs West Coast” war that left both Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. dead.

Diddy told Kimmel, “You gotta understand that was one of the biggest things to happen in our culture. Right now, we’re living in the results of the hip-hop culture. So, as crazy as it sounds, there was an East/West war over music, and people were killing and getting killed. We deal with that in the movie, and it was something that was just so surreal and so serious, and so unfortunate and so sad, but that’s something that we’ve had to deal with.”

He continued, “Sometimes things in your life could just get out of control, but we never wanted to have problems with each other. We were all fans of each other. And it was just something in that day and age that spun out of control. We’ve all been friends ever since. Snoop Dogg is one of my best friends. Dre is one of my best friends. It always should have been like that, but sometimes in life, there’s tragedies so people can learn from them. This is God’s world, but the greatest thing is that he put us all back together.”

Watch for yourself below.

Photo: WENN.com