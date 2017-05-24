A&E Network To Explore Tupac And Biggie Deaths With New Mini-Series

Add two more Tupac and Biggie film and television projects to the plethora that are dropping 20 years after their deaths.

A&E Network has announced they are airing two separate iterations of their Biography banner.

Per release:

A&E Network will premiere the definitive documentary “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” as the inaugural project airing under the recently relaunched ‘Biography’ banner. The three-hour, deeply personal biography will allow the late Christopher Wallace to narrate his own incredible life story by employing exclusive archival footage and audio recordings that have never been heard before as well as new interviews by those who loved him most. In addition, A&E will also premiere the six-part limited series “Who Killed Tupac?” which will follow famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as he conducts, for the first time ever, a no-stone-unturned investigation twenty years after the death of the dynamic and influential rapper and actor.

Biggie will include interviews with Diddy, Jay Z, Nas, Lil Cease, Voletta Wallace and Faith Evans. Evans will essentially lead the story as it follows her own journey about her ex-husband’s life. who will also be the first biography to be approved by the late rapper’s estate.

Who Killed Tupac? will feature interviews with his brother Mopreme Shakur, Christopher Darden, former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren, past executives at Death Row records and various members of the Crips and Bloods. In this documentary, Crump, who represented Trayvon Martin, will lead the story by showing that Tupac’s unsolved murder and the police corruption surrounding the investigation is painstakingly similar to the cases of Martin and many other Black men who do not get fair treatment in the justice system. If you are raising eyebrows at how Crump is involved, it is because his mother went to high school with Afeni Shakur. Before her death, she expressed to him how important his work was.

These two shows are the latest in a long line of Tupac and Biggie murder related projects. USA Network announced a murder mystery drama, Unsolved, that will explore the deaths and their connections. Johnny Depp will be starring in Labyrinth, an upcoming film about Tupac’s murder told from the perspective of an Los Angeles police detective. Then finally, the much-awaited Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me will be hitting theaters on June 16, 2017 on what would have been ‘Pac’s 46th birthday.

Biggie will begin airing on June 28. Who Killed Tupac? will start the very next day on June 29.

Photo: A&E