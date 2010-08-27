Patti La Belle To Star In Jay-Z And Will Smith’s Fela!

Patti La Belle is the latest star to lend their talents to a Broadway musical.

The legendary singer is set to join the cast of Fela!, the play backed by a number of famous celebs including Jay-Z and Will Smith.

Carter and Smith are associate producers of the Bill T. Jones production alongside ?uestLove of the Roots and Will’s wife Jada.

As previously reported, Fela! took home three Tony awards for “Best Choreography”, “Best Sound Design of A Musical” and “Best Costume Design Of A Musical” in June.

Speaking on being added to the cast, La Belle has released a statement saying,

“I am both thrilled and honored. After seeing the show, I was struck by the choreography and work of Bill T. Jones, and the passion and joy that overflows from the stage. Fela’s mother, Funmilayo, was a strong, truly inspiring woman and I am so privileged to be able to pay tribute to her on the Broadway stage.”

She will play the role of Nigerian musician Fela’s mother starting September 14.

She will replace Tony award winner Lillias White is reportedly taking a hiatus from the play to perform concert dates.