“Panda” Producer Says Future Is Suing Desiigner For Copyright Infringement

Desiigner has been accused of biting Future’s style since he came in the door, now he may have to go to court for it.

Desiigner’s 2016 hit song “Panda” climbed up to the top of the Billboard charts, due much in part to people thinking it was Future. Future rarely spoke on the song or artist, but now it seems like he’s ready to take some action. According to “Panda” producer Menace, the hit song is currently being litigated to death.

He claims that Future filed a copyright infringement suit against the song, claiming that it sounded like his song “F*ck Up Some Commas.” Because of that, Menace hasn’t been able to financially capitalize off of the song’s success.

“There was a situation with Future putting [an infringement] claim in because apparently, he said that ‘Panda’ sounded like ‘F*ck Up Some Commas,’” Menace tells DJBooth.net. “So we were just about to see the checks but there’s been a lot of delays so we won’t see anything until next year anyway,” he reveals. “Not only [Future], Mike Dean, Kanye West’s producer, he put a claim in as well saying that he did something to the beat and he never did. I don’t think we’ll see a check until probably next year. Right now, it’s just going through negotiations. The problem is that once someone puts a claim in, it just stops everything.”

A rep from Future’s team e-mailed a statement to XXL calling Menace’s claims “not true.” Mike Dean also issued a statement clarifying what he did to the beat.

Dean says:

The kid lost the stems to the beat. It had some samples in the original from a film. I recreated some of the stems enough to patch up the beat and remove the samples. I was gonna recreate the whole beat then I found a way to keep it. Major labels don’t play with samples not being cleared The song would never have come out or cleared legal at Def Jam. If that’s nothing, then he’s right. He should have better file management skills if he works at an electronics repair shop. He should get facts straight before he speaks on my name. I let the claim go because I have better shit to do than fight with people over BS. Hope he enjoys the bread and appreciates what I did to help him make $$. That’s about it. Menace, put some respek on my name. And thank god Mike Dean removed your samples, youngin. Should throw me a few points from his pocket my way, but I am doing ok with or without the “Panda” bread.

