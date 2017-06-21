Drake Partners With Louis Vutton To Release New Song “Signs”

Drake is planning on dropping his first piece of new music since his More Life album on Thursday.

Drake slowed down on his output after dropping his 22-track playlist and going on tour earlier this. But now it seems like Drizzy is ready to start flooding the market again. He has entered a new partnership with Louis Vutton which will be releasing his new song “Signs” LV made the announcement on social media.

The song will be released on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Paris time, which will be 8:30 a.m. EST. Drake‘s longtime producer “40” produced the track. Since it’s dropping right at the beginning of summer, we should expect for this one to be a smash.

Photo: WENN.com