50 Cent Throws Yet Another Jab At Son Marquise Jackson Via Instagram

The relationship between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his son, 19-year-old Marquise Jackson, has been strained for quite some time. The G-Unit general and television producer fired off a response to a comment made under a photo he posted on Instagram last Friday (June 23), saying that the younger Jackson has been “poisoned’ by his mother.

Fif posted a photo of he and actor Djimon Hounsou, with someone replying and taking a swipe at 50’s role as a father to his son. This promoted the rapper and actor to get quite personal on his page, adding to the already wide chasm between him and his progeny.

“[C]an you imagine having a kid that has been poisoned by his mothers entitlement. That’s has no respect for you, when you have offered him everything he has,” wrote 50. Based on the wording of the message, especially when Fif wrote “he was my heart,” it appears the rift between the pair has taken an emotional toll. Last month, 50 and the mother of his son, Shaniqua Tompkins, beefed online regarding child support payments.

The response was captured by The Shade Room, which can be viewed in the Instagram post below.

—

Photo: WENN.com