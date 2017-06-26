Beyonce, Chance The Rapper, Migos & More Collect Big At BET Awards 17

The BET Awards 17 have concluded and as usual, fans and critics alike kept things moving on social media with the running commentary. Among the big moments for this year’s award show were Beyonce, Chance The Rapper, Migos, and Bruno Mars collecting awards along with other standout artists gracing the stage for wins as well.

The BET Awards 17 aired live Sunday night (June 25) from Microsoft Theatre at L.A. LIVE. Bruno Mars led off the show with a performance of “Perm” and then took home the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist award. Beyonce, who is currently resting with the latest additions to her family with husband Jay-Z, won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video Of The Year for “Sorry, and also the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice again for “Sorry.” Beyonce was also given the Album Of The Year award for Lemonade.

Migos took home the Best Group and also got Best Collaboration for their “Bad and Boujee” hit with Lil Uzi Vert. Chance The Rapper won Best New Artist and also was recognized with a Best Collaboration award for his smash “No Problems” single featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Kendrick Lamar and Remy Ma won Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Female Artist awards respectively.

Photos of all the award winners can be found by following this link.

—

Photo: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com