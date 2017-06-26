Jay-Z And Beyonce’s Twins Are Still In The Hospital

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s twins were born prematurely and they are still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Beyonce gave birth to the twin boy and girl two weeks ago and we all rejoiced. But the infants came sooner than expected. Now, the newborns are still receiving hospital care.

TMZ reports:

Sources familiar with the situation tell us, as of 4 days ago the infants were still in the hospital. As we reported, they are “under the lights” … which typically means they have jaundice, the result of elevated bilirubin issues. The lights lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice.

Doctors do not think these issues will be long term, however, thy are playing it safe by keeping the babies under a watchful eye and not releasing them until they are stabilized. No release date has been established.

Jay-Z’s next album 4:44 is due to drop this Friday, but the accompanying tour has been pushed back to this fall as he tends to his wife and new children.

Photo: WENN.com