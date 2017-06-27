CLOSE
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar – “Element” [VIDEO]

Summer ’17 is just getting started. So the time is ripe for a new Kendrick Lamar video. “ELEMENT,” off the Compton rapper’s critically-acclaimed DAMN. project gets the visual treatment. 

We get a montage of the usual ill visuals throughout. They include a bloodied Kendrick Lamar rapping, and handing out some severe fades via an open handed slap and a pool stick, a burning house and some soul brothers in formation. A lot of this imagery is getting flipped into clutch gifs as you read this.

Watch the Jonas Lindstroem-directed video below.

