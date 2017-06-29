Joe Budden: “DJ Akademiks Is One Of The Biggest P*ssies I’ve Ever Seen”

Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks‘ morning show with Complex, Everday Struggle, has quite the appropriate title given recent events. After the 2017 BET Awards Migos red carpet interview that went left, Budden had words for his co-host that no person with a bit of pride would take lightly.

“DJ Akademiks is one of the biggest p*ssies I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Budden said via his podcast with hosts Rory and Mal. “He should never comment on anything that has to do with physicality. Well, you gotta stop talking sometimes when you’re a p*ssy.”

Rory cosigned Budden’s assessment of DJ Akademiks and launched into a brief explanation that he’s said the same thing and Charlamagne Tha God gave him grief for it. The conversation then moved to Lil Yachty and his recent appearance on Everday Struggle that clearly signaled Budden is no fan of Hip-Hop’s current wave.

Budden then said he’s been in talks with the brass over at Complex over interviewing the Migos and saying that he doesn’t understand why any media outlet would want to speak with them, adding that’s ever seen a good interview them.

Watch the video version of The Joe Budden Podcast where he has bars for DJ Akademiks, Migos, and Lil Yachty in the clip below.

Photo:WENN.com