6 Things We Learned From 4:44 Producer No I.D. In Rolling Stone

No I.D.’s production has been revered in Hip-Hop circles for as long as he’s been working the boards and making a name for himself (even if his moniker states otherwise). But the Chicago producer has now been thrust into the national stage thanks to his involvement in helping Jay-Z craft what fans are already hailing as a classic in 4:44.

Being the lone producer on a Jay-Z album (something Jay has never done before) was sure to put the spotlight on I.D. But the revealing content of the LP only furthered the intrigue behind the creation of the project. In an interview with Rolling Stone No I.D. shed some light on what went on behind the scenes.

Here are the 6 things we learned from No I.D., and the creation of 4:44, in Rolling Stone.

—

Photo: Getty/Johnny Nunez

