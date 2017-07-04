New Friend: Kanye West & 2 Chainz Practice w/ UCLA Basketball Team, Have Family Dinner

Kanye West and Jay-Z may be having a family feud, but Yeezy is still enjoying life. The Hairweave Killer and the former were kicking it over the weekend, which included a family dinner and practicing with the UCLA basketball team.

2 Chainz isn’t a new homie—remember when he gassed everyone into thinking he had actually signed to G.O.O.D. Music??

Besides dinner in LA, 2 Chainz and West hit UCLA for a workout on Monday morning (July 3). It just so happened that the UCLA basketball team came in and according to 2 Chainz, once a legit hooper, they got to run with the squad.

Look at the smile on Yeezy’s face. You can’t be mad at that.

Former Epic Record Chairman L.A. Reid was also spotted in the mix.

He may want to actually get on the phone with Hova before talking out the side of his neck, again, though.

More flicks on the flip.

Photo: Instagram

