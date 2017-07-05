JAY-Z’s 4:44 Is Certified Platinum

JAY-Z‘s triumphant new album hasn’t even been out a week but he already has a shiny new plaque. Hova’s critically-acclaimed, No I.D.-produced 4:44 is already certified platinum.

4:44 Goes Platinum – JAY-Z’s 13 Platinum (or higher) solo studio Album Awards are more than any other hip hop artist. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/oSSXrUpMUn — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) made the official announcement today (July 5). That’s 1 million and sold and/or streamed in case you’re unfamiliar.

This is the “Family Feud” rapper’s 13th platinum album. Per the RIAA, Hova is in rare air as the only Hip-Hop artists with 10 platinum studio albums.

So that’s not even counting the platinum projects he dropped with R. Kelly, Linkin Park and his old buddy Kanye West (Watch The Throne).

Talk about a quick turn around—did they have platinum plaque ready before the album dropped?

Photo: Jeff Kravitz courtesy of RIAA