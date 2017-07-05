Chance The Rapper Debuts Poem For NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

Chance The Rapper was the latest artist to drop by the offices of NPR for its beloved Tiny Desk concert series. The Chicago star shared a standout cut from his Coloring Book project along with a new poem in the intimate performance.

Chano opened up the quick set with “Juke Jam” backed by his live band, ending the track to rousing applause. Chance then launched into his new work, which was apparently the first time he performed the piece.

Check out Chance The Rapper’s Tiny Desk appearance below.

—

Photo: WENN.com