Watch Run The Jewels Perform In NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series [VIDEO]

Run the Jewels stopped by NPR as the latest guests in their Tiny Desk concert series.

RTJ toned it down a little bit and managed not to knock any books off shelves or turn any desks over. However, they did drop plenty of F-bombs, shoot birds and drink whiskey straight from the flask.

The duo performed three songs from Run The Jewels 3 – “Talk to Me,” “Legend Has It” and “A Report to the Shareholders” – as the audience was invited to chant and clap along. While the lyrics remained dark and conscious as usual, Killer Mike and El-P did inject a bit of humor in between songs and even stumbled and laughed their way through an impromptu a capella attempt.

Check out RTJ and DJ Trackstar do their thing below. Also check out Gucci Mane’s NPR Tiny Desk concert as well.

Photo: Screenshot