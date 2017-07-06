P. Diddy Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

It was only a matter of time before Complex went sneaker shopping with Mr. Bad Boy himself, P. Diddy.

Stopping by Stadium Good with Joe La Puma, Puff reminisces about the ins and outs of the sneaker culture in Harlem that influenced his swag in the 00’s including the fact that he “never wore the same pair twice” of white on white Air Force 1’s. Must be nice.

It seems like does days are long gone as Puff does admit that he’s not a fan of white kicks anymore simply because they “make the swag a little doofy at times” and he doesn’t rock anything with a white sole because he just likes to “fade into the abyss.” Major key alert?

Puff then went into how his love of sneakers but lack of funds led him to get his first gig as a paperboy at the tender age of 12 and the “can’t stop won’t stop legend was born so to say.

But one of the most interesting things Puff remembers is deading a Jordan brand sneaker dedicated to the King Of New York, The Notorious B.I.G. (what?!) as he felt the design wasn’t up to par and didn’t do the memory of Frank White any justice.

After taking a trip down memory lane, Puff got to shoppin’ and ended up droppin’ $4,600 on some OVO 12’s, OG Jordan 1’s, and Air Jordan DMP amongst other kicks. $4,600 ain’t nothing but walking to the bodega money to the highest paid celeb in the world.

Check out the video below and let us know if the swag king made some impressive purchases according to your taste.

https://youtu.be/Lsrrc_ru4CM