Sean Diddy Combs Shows Off His Epic New Back Tattoo

Seems like showing off fresh ink is the new Hip-Hop requirement (see: Drake’s Sade obsession or Travis Scott’s Sunken Place homage). Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Instagram to show off his new, epic back tattoo.
The image, hooked up by Nikko Hurtado, is of a Black Virgin Mary. We aren’t mad at that.
“I got the front And She got my BACK!!!,” reads the Bad Boy mogul’s caption.
Diddy was recently named the World’s Highest Paid Celebrity by Forbes.
Speechless! @diddy I have to say thank you for giving me this opportunity I am grateful to be able to share this time collaborating on such a beautiful piece of art with you. I could go on and on about what this piece means to me and being able to do this for you. But I will just say thank you for you being a gentleman and being great to me with and experience I will carry with me forever. #blessed @blackanchorworldwide @badboyent I will get fully healed pictures as soon as I can.
Photo: WENN.com