Sean Diddy Combs Shows Off His Epic New Back Tattoo

Seems like showing off fresh ink is the new Hip-Hop requirement (see: Drake’s Sade obsession or Travis Scott’s Sunken Place homage). Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Instagram to show off his new, epic back tattoo. 

The image, hooked up by Nikko Hurtado, is of a Black Virgin Mary. We aren’t mad at that.

“I got the front And She got my BACK!!!,” reads the Bad Boy mogul’s caption.

Diddy was recently named the World’s Highest Paid Celebrity by Forbes.

Photo: WENN.com

Diddy

