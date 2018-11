JAY-Z Announces 4:44 Tour With Live Nation

JAY-Z has a hit album, so JAY-Z is going on tour. Today (July 10), Hova announced the 4:44 Tour that will find him on the road starting in October throughout the end of the year.

The nationwide tour is put on with Live Nation, obviously, and kicks off in Anaheim on Oct. 27 at the Honda Center. It will then hit cities like Phoenix, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and Oakland before coming to close in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 at The Forum.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 14 at 10 am. However, TIDAL members will be granted access to a presale beginning starting Monday, July 10 at 12:00 pm ET—details can be found at Sprint.TIDAL.com.

Also, if your rolling with Citibank, Citi® cardmembers can cop tickets starting Monday, July 10 at noon until Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 pm through Citi’s Private Pass® program—www.citiprivatepass.com.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 album is already certified platinum. See the full list of dates for the 4:44 Tour below.

Don’t expect the tickets to last.

4:44 TOUR ITINERARY

Friday, October 27 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Saturday, October 28 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Wednesday, November 1 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State Friday, November 3 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Sunday, November 5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena Tuesday, November 7 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wednesday, November 8 Houston, TX Toyota Center Thursday, November 9 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Saturday, November 11 Orlando, FL Amway Center Sunday, November 12 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Tuesday, November 14 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Wednesday, November 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Thursday, November 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Saturday, November 18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Sunday, November 19 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Tuesday, November 21 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Wednesday, November 22 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Saturday, November 25 Boston, MA TD Garden Sunday, November 26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Wednesday, November 29 Washington, DC Verizon Center Saturday, December 2 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Tuesday, December 5 Chicago, IL United Center Wednesday, December 6 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday, December 9 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Monday, December 11 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Wednesday, December 13 Seattle, WA KeyArena Thursday, December 14 Portland, OR Moda Center Saturday, December 16 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Sunday, December 17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Tuesday, December 19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Thursday, December 21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

—

Photo: WENN.com