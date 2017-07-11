Jay-Z Talks Marriage, Love & Troubled Relationships On “Footnotes For 4:44”

Jay-Z turned the rap world on its head with the title track off his 13th studio album, 4:44, in where he candidly discusses his high-profile marriage to Beyonce. In the new “Footnote For 4:44” clip, Hov and some of his celebrity friends discuss marriage, love, and troubled relationships.

In the 11-minute short film, Jay-Z, Chris Rock, Chris Paul, Jessie Williams, Lil Rel and others open about their trials with relationships and their feelings on the matter. But it is the Brooklyn mogul’s revelation that left a greater impact as the song invited listeners into his marital union in a way he’s never done in the past.

“What I thought, when I met my dad, was, ‘Oh, I’m free to love now,;” Jay-Z explains. “But it’s like, ‘Yeah, but how are you gonna do it? You wanna do it, I get it, but how are you gonna do it? You’ve never won this before. No one informs you how to do it. You don’t even have the tools to do it’ ‘I don’t know. But I’m gonna do it.’ That’s why I say, ‘You matured faster than me. I wasn’t ready.’”

Watch the preview clips of “Footnotes For 4:44” below and on the following page.

