Is Chance The Rapper Responsible For Saving SoundCloud?

Soundcloud is many things to people —a space where up and coming artists can build an audience, and also a wasteland of drug-addled struggle “rappers” who barely make the grade. News that the cash-strapped music streaming platform was on its way out hit the news cycle, but signs are pointing to the fact that indie rap hero Chance The Rapper may have saved the day.

“Just had a very fruitful call with Alex Ljung. @SoundCloud is here to stay,” Chance tweeted Friday (July 14) afternoon, which added to the flurry of speculation that the Chicago star spoke with Ljung, the service’s co-founder, and funneled cash into the sinking venture.

In a series of tweets and words from Ljung himself, the news that SoundCloud will not be going extinct reverberated through the Internet with many hailing Chance as the site’s savior. While officials from the platform are not providing much in the way of detail, it’s pretty fresh to see that Chance remains the champion of the independent wave by getting involved.

If only he could get some of them to step their bars up. Kidding. Kind of.

Just had a very fruitful call with Alex Ljung. @SoundCloud is here to stay. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 14, 2017

*airhorn* Spread the word: your music isn’t going anywhere. Neither are we. — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) July 14, 2017

We’re gonna keep providing you with the tools to discover, share and connect. — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) July 14, 2017

Photo: WENN.com